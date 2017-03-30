FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Marvipol plans to buy 33 pct of Soho Development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Marvipol SA:

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, KH 1 sp. z o.o. (KH 1), negotiates the purchase of up to 33 pct of Soho Develoment SA

* Aulos 1 sp. z o.o. (Aulos) and KH 1 sign an annex to a letter of intent granting KH 1 the exclusive negotiations rights until April 30

* On Dec. 22 KH 1 signed the letter of intent with Aulos launching negotiations to purchase its stake in Soho Development, on Dec. 27 other shareholders of Soho Development joined the negotiations

* Aulos owns 18.78 pct stake in Soho Development

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

