5 months ago
BRIEF-KNF prohibits Platynowe Inwestycje from continuing series G share issue offer
March 30, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-KNF prohibits Platynowe Inwestycje from continuing series G share issue offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Platynowe Inwestycje SA:

* Said on Wednesday that The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) resolved to prohibit Platynowe Iwestycje from carrying out series G share issue offer

* In its report KNF says that to carry out this offer the company was obliged to submit a prospectus and the commencement of the offer could only take place after its prior approval

* The company planned to raise its share capital by 5.6 million zlotys via the series G share issue

Source text for Eikon: and bit.ly/2okinB4

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

