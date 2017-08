March 30 (Reuters) - DALSSPIRA MEJERI AB:

* SAYS HAS MADE AN AGREEMENT WITH HOLDERS OF WARRANTS ISSUED IN 2015 ON EXERCISE OF WARRANTS DURING MARCH-APRIL 2017

* A TOTAL OF 120,000 NEW SHARES WILL BE ISSUED, WHICH PROVIDES THE COMPANY WITH ABOUT 1.0 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS IN PROCEEDS

