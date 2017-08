March 30 (Reuters) - FAST EJENDOM DANMARK A/S:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY FY RENTAL INCOME 80.1 MILLION DANISH CROWNS VERSUS 80.5 MILLION CROWNS

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 42.8 MILLION CROWNS VERSUS 47.2 MILLION CROWNS

* SEES 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE VALUE ADJUSTMENTS AND FINANCIAL ITEMS OF 37 MILLION CROWNS

