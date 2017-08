March 30 (Reuters) - GENESIS IT AB:

* BUYS REAL ESTATE COMPANY

* SELLER IS STENVALLS TRÄ AB

* PURCHASE PRICE FOR THE SHARES IN THE COMPANY AMOUNTS TO 14.3 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS

* PAYMENT IS MADE THROUGH EXERCISE OF A PART OF EXISTING PROMISSORY NOTE LOAN TO STENVALLS TRÄ AB

Source text: bit.ly/2nne9HY

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)