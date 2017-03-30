FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Nokia says controls 88 pct of all Comptel shares, continues offer
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Nokia says controls 88 pct of all Comptel shares, continues offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Nokia quote, background)

March 30 (Reuters) - Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia on Thursday announced preliminary results of its tender offer for Finnish telecom software company Comptel .

* Nokia said shares tendered in the offer represent approximately 88 percent of all shares and votes in Comptel, and 83 percent on fully diluted basis, as defined in its offer.

* Nokia needs 90 percent of all shares to complete the acquisition.

* "We look forward to completing this offer in the coming days, and taking the next steps to finalize the transaction," said Nokia's Chief Financial Officer Kristian Pullola said in a statement.

* Nokia said it will confirm the final results of its bid around April 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

