March 30 (Reuters) - ALZINOVA AB:

* THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS DECIDED TO AWARD ALZINOVA'S PROJECT "NOVEL IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC VACCINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE (IMMOVA)" FUNDING UNDER PROGRAM HORIZON 2020 SME INSTRUMENT, STEP 1

* FUNDING AMOUNTS TO 50,000 EUROS

Source text: bit.ly/2njFR7z

