March 30 (Reuters) - SKUE SPAREBANK:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY, SHOULD HAVE PILLAR 2 REQUIREMENT OF 2.7 PERCENT OF RISK WEIGHTED BALANCE

* PILLAR 2 REQUIREMENT COMES INTO FORCE ON 31 MARCH 2017 AND IS LINKED TO RISK FACTORS THAT ARE NOT CAPTURED BY PILLAR 1 REQUIREMENTS

* AS A RESULT, HAS TOTAL MINIMUM REQUIREMENT FOR COMMON EQUITY OF 14.2 PERCENT GIVEN THE CURRENT LEVEL OF COUNTER-CYCLICAL BUFFER OF 1.5 PERCENT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)