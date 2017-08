March 30 (Reuters) - CROWDSOFT TECHNOLOGY AB:

* COMPLETES RIGHTS ISSUE

* REVCEIVES PROCEEDS OF ABOUT 25.9 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* FUNDS FROM THE ISSUE WILL BE USED TO EXPAND INVESTMENT IN MARKETING AND SALES

