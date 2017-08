March 30 (Reuters) - OPTIFREEZE AB:

* FREDRIK WESTMAN RESIGNS AS CEO OF OPTIFREEZE AS OF APRIL 10, 2017

* BOARD HAS APPOINTED NICK KRAMER NEW CEO

