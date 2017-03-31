FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Perfect Holding FY net oper loss shrinks to CHF 1.1 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
March 31, 2017 / 4:45 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Perfect Holding FY net oper loss shrinks to CHF 1.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Perfect Holding SA:

* FY revenues of 17.9 million Swiss francs ($17.88 million) (15.6 million francs in 2015)

* FY net operating loss of 1.1 million francs (1.6 million francs in 2015)

* FY negative net operating cash flow of 0.1 million francs (also 0.1 million francs in 2015)

* It is anticipated that these positive results will continue in 2017 with the further development of existing markets as well as exploration of new markets and product offerings

Source text - bit.ly/2nG4nDq

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0013 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

