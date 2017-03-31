FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2017 / 4:52 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Rapid Nutrition H1 net profit of AUD 508,695

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Rapid Nutrition Plc:

* On the heels of its new listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Rapid Nutrition is reporting a mid-year net profit of 508,695 Australian dollars ($388,948.20) for the period up to Dec. 31, 2016, which represents a 96 percent increase on the prior comparative period and a top line revenue increase of 39 percent to 2,071,325 Australian dollars on the prior comparative period

Source text - bit.ly/2npoi71

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3079 Australian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)

