5 months ago
BRIEF-Allgeier: German Ciber companies file for insolvency
#Bankruptcy News
March 31, 2017 / 5:26 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Allgeier: German Ciber companies file for insolvency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31(Reuters) - Allgeier SE:

* Said on Thursday German Ciber companies file insolvency petition with the District Court of Cologne

* Said on Thursday that due to insolvency application of German Ciber companies, the purchase contract can not be implemented as planned

* Nevertheless, Allgeier evaluates the portfolio and the services of the German Ciber companies as positive

* Said negotiations on the asset deal, which has already been envisaged, should be continued

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

