BRIEF-Allgeier: German Ciber companies file for insolvency

March 31(Reuters) - Allgeier SE:
* Said on Thursday German Ciber companies file insolvency petition with the District Court of Cologne
* Said on Thursday that due to insolvency application of German Ciber companies, the purchase contract can not be implemented as planned
* Nevertheless, Allgeier evaluates the portfolio and the services of the German Ciber companies as positive
* Said negotiations on the asset deal, which has already been envisaged, should be continued
