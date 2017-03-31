FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals: secondary sale of shares
March 31, 2017 / 5:37 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals: secondary sale of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31(Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.:

* Announced on Thursday proposed secondary sale of shares in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

* The offering is to place shares held by certain pre 2007 IPO shareholders, and certain beneficiaries of the employee stock ownership program

* Cosmo Holding S.a.r.l., the largest shareholder in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, is not selling any shares in the placing

* Number of shares offered in the placing by selling shareholders and treasury shares will be 1.33 million, representing up to approximately 9.3 per cent of the company's issued existing ordinary share capital

