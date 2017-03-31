BRIEF-11 Bit Studios FY net profit rises to 12.9 mln zlotys

March 31 (Reuters) - 11 Bit Studios SA:

* Reported on Thursday FY revenue ​of 27.0 million zlotys ($6.84 million) versus 23.2 million zlotys a year ago

* FY net profit was 12.9 million zlotys versus 11.6 million zlotys a year ago

* The group's results were impacted by 11 Bit Studios SA which in 2016 continued to monetize 'This War of Mine' game

* In 2016 the company invested 5.4 million zlotys in the production of new games, almost twice as much as in 2015

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9459 zlotys)