5 months ago
BRIEF-11 Bit Studios FY net profit rises to 12.9 mln zlotys
March 31, 2017 / 8:41 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-11 Bit Studios FY net profit rises to 12.9 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - 11 Bit Studios SA:

* Reported on Thursday FY revenue ​of 27.0 million zlotys ($6.84 million) versus 23.2 million zlotys a year ago

* FY net profit was 12.9 million zlotys versus 11.6 million zlotys a year ago

* The group's results were impacted by 11 Bit Studios SA which in 2016 continued to monetize 'This War of Mine' game

* In 2016 the company invested 5.4 million zlotys in the production of new games, almost twice as much as in 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9459 zlotys)

