March 31 (Reuters) - Hellenic Bank PLC:

* Says the group’s net interest income for the year ended 31 December 2016 was 147.5 million euros ($157.71 million) versus 147.1 million euros a year ago

* Proposes no dividend for FY 2016

* Loss for the year at 62.7 million euros versus profit of 12.1 million euros a year ago

