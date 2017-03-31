BRIEF-Krakchemia FY net result turns to loss of 9.7 mln ​zlotys

March 31 (Reuters) - Krakchemia SA:

* Reported on Thursday FY revenue ​of 447.0 million zlotys ($113.31 million)versus 535.4 million zlotys a year ago

* FY net loss of 9.7 million ​zlotys versus profit of 7.3 million zlotys a year ago

* Financial troubles of Krakchemia's controlling shareholder, Alma Market SA , in the end of 2016 influenced Krakchemia's results in H2

* The company has created 10 million zloty reserve for FY net result

($1 = 3.9448 zlotys)