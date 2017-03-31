FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Krakchemia FY net result turns to loss of 9.7 mln ​zlotys
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 31, 2017 / 10:01 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Krakchemia FY net result turns to loss of 9.7 mln ​zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Krakchemia SA:

* Reported on Thursday FY revenue ​of 447.0 million zlotys ($113.31 million)versus 535.4 million zlotys a year ago

* FY net loss of 9.7 million ​zlotys versus profit of 7.3 million zlotys a year ago

* Financial troubles of Krakchemia's controlling shareholder, Alma Market SA , in the end of 2016 influenced Krakchemia's results in H2

* The company has created 10 million zloty reserve for FY net result

Source text: bit.ly/2npJTw5 , bit.ly/2oovocZ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9448 zlotys)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.