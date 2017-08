March 31 (Reuters) - ITALEAF SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY FY REVENUES AMOUNTED TO 85.8 MILLION EUROS (371.3 MILLION EUROS AS AT 31/12/2015)

* FY EBITDA AMOUNTED TO 17.1 MILLION EUROS (16.6 MILLION EUROS AS AT 31/12/2015)

* NET ASSET VALUE AMOUNTED TO 23.6 MILLION EUROS (EURO 1.53 EURO PER SHARE) AS AT DEC 31, 2016

