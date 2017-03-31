FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2017 / 1:56 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-OFE reject tender offer for Pelion shares at 52.33 zloty/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Pelion SA:

* Said on Thursday that five pension funds (OFE) which own shares of Pelion said that the offered price in the tender does not reflect the fair value of the company and that they will not sell the shares at that price

* On March 13 KIPF announced a tender offer for about 8.3 million of Pelion's shares at 52.33 zloty ($13.23) per share

* Pelion's management said on March 29 that 52.33 zloty per share price in the tender offer is within the fair value

* Five OFE are: Aegon OFE, Aviva OFE Aviva BZ WBK, MetLife OFE, Nationale-Nederlanden OFE and OFE PZU Zlota Jesien

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9566 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

