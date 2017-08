April 3 (Reuters) - Denizbank A.S.:

* Said on Friday that it sells 150.8 million lira ($41.53 million)worth non-performing personal loan portfolio at 12.9 million lira to Sumer Varlik Yonetim

* Sells 100.8 million lira worth non-performing business loan portfolio at 5.4 million lira Guven Varlik Yonetim

($1 = 3.6311 liras)