BRIEF-Neuca plans changes to its share buyback program

April 3 (Reuters) - Neuca SA

* Said on Friday that it plans to change its resolution number 9 from Sept. 2016 regarding the company's share buyback program

* Plans to acquire no more than 190,000 of own shares for no more than 95.5 million zlotys ($24.11 million) until Dec. 31, 2018

* Will buy own shares at the maximum price of 550 zlotys per share

* The total nominal value of the acquired shares cannot go over 20 pct of Neuca's shares capital

* Shareholders will vote on the proposal on April 28

* In Sept. 2016, Neuca planned to spend up to 40.5 million zlotys on its own shares until Dec. 31, 2017

($1 = 3.9614 zlotys)