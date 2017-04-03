FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neuca plans changes to its share buyback program
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 3, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Neuca plans changes to its share buyback program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Neuca SA

* Said on Friday that it plans to change its resolution number 9 from Sept. 2016 regarding the company's share buyback program

* Plans to acquire no more than 190,000 of own shares for no more than 95.5 million zlotys ($24.11 million) until Dec. 31, 2018

* Will buy own shares at the maximum price of 550 zlotys per share

* The total nominal value of the acquired shares cannot go over 20 pct of Neuca's shares capital

* Shareholders will vote on the proposal on April 28

* In Sept. 2016, Neuca planned to spend up to 40.5 million zlotys on its own shares until Dec. 31, 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9614 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

