5 months ago
BRIEF-AmRest to acquire 51 pct of Restaurant Partner Polska
April 3, 2017 / 5:52 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-AmRest to acquire 51 pct of Restaurant Partner Polska

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - AmRest Holdings SE:

* Said on Saturday that it signed on March 31 an investment agreement (IA) with Germany-based Delivery Hero GmbH (Delivery Hero) and Restaurant Partner Polska Sp. z o.o. (RPP)

* As a result of the agreement, AmRest will acquire fromDelivery Hero the newly issued shares in RPP and become its majority shareholder, holding 51 pct of the total number of RPP shares

* The remaining shares in RPP will hold Delivery Hero

* RPP operates PizzaPortal.pl platform in Poland

* According to the IA, AmRest will also start the partnership with Delivery Hero’s units in the Czech Republic and Hungary

* Intention of the parties is to finalise the transaction within next couple of weeks Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

