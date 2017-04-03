FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zapf Creation says receives voluntary purchase offer
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 3, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Zapf Creation says receives voluntary purchase offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Zapf Cration AG:

* Said on Saturday Larian Living Trust, Trustees Isaac E. Larian and Angela Larian to offer to the shareholders of Zapf Creation AG by way of a voluntary purchase offer to purchase their bearer shares against cash payment of 10.00 euros ($10.67) per share

* The bidder has also stated that the acceptance of the offer for Zapf Creation AG shareholders holding Zapf Creation AG shares in the custody account of a custodian bank in Germany is fundamentally free of costs and expenses

* The bidder currently holds approximately 2,512,982 shares in Zapf Creation AG, corresponding to approximately 39 pct of Zapf Creation AG's share capital

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9372 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

