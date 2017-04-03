BRIEF-Lucisano Media Group FY net profit falls to EUR 4.0 mln

April 3 (Reuters) - Lucisano Media Group SpA:
* Reported on Friday FY net profit 4.0 million euros ($4.27 million) versus 5.0 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue and operating income 38.1 million euros versus 50.7 million euros a year ago
* Fall in FY revenue and operating income is due to a delay in the release of TV series "Il sistema 2" and film "Beata ignoranza" to Feb. 2017
* Proposes dividend of 0.05 per share
* Sees growth in 2017 results
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9372 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)