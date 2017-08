April 3 (Reuters) - Sygnity SA:

* Said on Friday that its supervisory board named Jakub Lesniewski, Sygnity's deputy CEO for finance, acting CEO for the interim period until they appoint a permanent CEO

* Jan Maciejewicz resigns as the company's CEO due to personal reasons as of March 31

