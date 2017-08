BRIEF-NP3 agrees to acquire property portfolio for SEK 310 mln

April 3 (Reuters) - NP3 FASTIGHETER AB:

* SAID ON FRIDAY AGREED TO ACQUIRE 14 PROPERTIES TOTALING 41,400 SQUARE METERS WITH AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF 310 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS

* PROPERTIES HAVE AN OCCUPANCY RATE OF 98% AND ANNUAL RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO 26.5 MILLION CROWNS

* AVERAGE REMAINING TERM OF LEASES OF PROPERTIES AMOUNTS TO 5.3 YEARS

* ACQUISITION IS FINANCED THROUGH OWN CASH, BOND LOAN AND BANK LOAN

* CHANGE OF HANDS TO TAKE PLACE DURING Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)