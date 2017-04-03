FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Verbicom signs investment agreement with VIA Polonia
April 3, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Verbicom signs investment agreement with VIA Polonia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Verbicom SA:

* Said on Friday that it signed an investment agreement with VIA Polonia SA (VIA Polonia) concerning jointly construction of six residential buildings in Poznan

* The company to buy from VIA Polonia 50 pct shares in Pogodny Skwer Sp. z o.o. for 2.0 million zlotys and shares in and to transfer to Pogodny Skwer Sp. z o.o. rights for property for 5.4 million zlotys ($1.36 million)

* The company also to grant a loan to Pogodny Skwer Sp. z o.o. at amount of 5.4 million zlotys

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9662 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

