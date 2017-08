April 3 (Reuters) - RESPIRATORIUS AB (PUBL):

* SAYS HAS BEEN GRANTED ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION BY US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) FOR VALPROIC ACID FOR THE TREATMENT OF DIFFUSE LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA

* A CLINICAL PHASE I/IIA STUDY OF VAL001 IS UNDERWAY AND EXPECTED TO BE REPORTED IN H1 2018

