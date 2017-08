April 3 (Reuters) - Black Pearl SA:

* Said on Friday that its unit, Nordic Milan Sp. z o.o., signed loan agreement for 28.0 million zlotys ($7.1 million) for its investment of construction of residential buildings in Milanowek

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9661 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)