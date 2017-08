April 3 (Reuters) - SENZIME AB (PUBL):

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR SENZIME'S RIGHTS ISSUE WITH PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS EXPIRED ON MARCH 28, 2017

* RIGHTS ISSUE WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED TO ABOUT 103 PCT UNDER THE ORIGINAL OFFER

* SAYS WILL RAISE ABOUT 24.4 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS BEFORE ISSUE COSTS, ESTIMATED AT 3.1 MILLION CROWNS

