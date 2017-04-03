FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of Equitier's shares on NewConnect market
April 3, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of Equitier's shares on NewConnect market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Friday that it resolved to suspend trading of Equitier SA shares on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange as of April 3

* WSE obliged the company to analyze and publish a document concerning its financial situation

* Trading on the company's shares to be suspended until the end of the second trading day following the day of the publication of the document mentioned above

Source text - bit.ly/2nRJrJP

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

