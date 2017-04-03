BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of Equitier's shares on NewConnect market

April 3 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Friday that it resolved to suspend trading of Equitier SA shares on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange as of April 3

* WSE obliged the company to analyze and publish a document concerning its financial situation

* Trading on the company's shares to be suspended until the end of the second trading day following the day of the publication of the document mentioned above

(Gdynia Newsroom)