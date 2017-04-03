FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
RPT-BRIEF-Norway competition authority approves Telia's acquisition of Phonero
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 3, 2017 / 2:30 PM / 5 months ago

RPT-BRIEF-Norway competition authority approves Telia's acquisition of Phonero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach article to alert, no changes in text)

April 3 (Reuters) - Norway Competition Authority:

* Says informed Nordic telecom operator Telia that its acquisition of Phonero could go ahead

* Sweden's Telia and Norway's Telenor are the two largest players in the Norwegian mobile telecom market

* Telia said in December it had agreed to acquire Phonero for 2.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($268.34 million) Source: here Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 8.5712 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.