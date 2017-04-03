RPT-BRIEF-Norway competition authority approves Telia's acquisition of Phonero

(Repeats to attach article to alert, no changes in text)

April 3 (Reuters) - Norway Competition Authority:

* Says informed Nordic telecom operator Telia that its acquisition of Phonero could go ahead

* Sweden's Telia and Norway's Telenor are the two largest players in the Norwegian mobile telecom market

* Telia said in December it had agreed to acquire Phonero for 2.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($268.34 million) Source: here Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 8.5712 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)