April 4 (Reuters) - NPG Technology SA:

* Said on Monday that it formalized the process of emerging from insolvency proceedings via publication of the acts approved on Nov. 3, 2016 in the Official Gazette of the Mercantile Registry (Boletin Oficial del Registro Mercantil)

Source text: bit.ly/2owp6Lw

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)