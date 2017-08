April 4 (Reuters) - G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL):

* SAID ON MONDAY, FORECASTS Q1 REVENUE OF ABOUT 230 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO ACHIEVING 127 PERCENT REVENUE GROWTH VERSUS COMPARABLE FIGURES FOR SAME PERIOD 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)