April 4 (Reuters) - LITIUM AB:

* SAYS HAS RECEIVED ORDER IN NORWAY

* NORWEGIAN RETAIL CHAIN HAS CHOSEN LITIUM AS A PLATFORM FOR THEIR INVESTMENT IN E-COMMERCE

* EXPECTED REVENUE IS ABOUT 1.5 MILLION NORWEGIAN CROWNS OVER THREE YEARS

