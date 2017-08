April 4 (Reuters) - XTRANET GRUPPEN I STOCKHOLM AB (PUBL):

* LIQUIDATES UNPROFITABLE PARTS OF GROUP

* DECIDED TO CLOSE PART OF GROUP WORKING WITH FIBER CONTRACTS, WHICH MEANS THAT STAFF WORKING IN THAT PART OF BUSINESS WILL BE GIVEN NOTICE AND OFFICES IN SUNDSVALL AND GOTHENBURG ARE CLOSED DOWN

* FUTURE ACTIVITIES ARE TO BUILD EXALT COMPANIES

* CARRIES OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF 7.9 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS WITH POSSIBILITY OF OVERALLOTMENT OF 1.5 MILLION CROWNS

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN ISSUE IS 0.55 CROWN PER SHARE

Source text: bit.ly/2o5DYj3

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)