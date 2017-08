April 4 (Reuters) - NEW EQUITY VENTURE INTERNATIONAL AB:

* SAYS ITS HOLDING IAPOTEK HAS SUBMITTED THE APPLICATION FOR LISTING AND HAS CARRIED OUT PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* IAPOTEK INT AB CARRIED OUT NEW SHARE ISSUE OF 2 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS AT 3.00 CROWNS PER SHARE

* IAPOTEK HAS 5.7 MILLION SHARES AFTER ISSUE

* NEVI OWNS 3.5 MILLION SHARES, EQUIVALENT TO 60.95 PERCENT OF VOTES AND CAPITAL

