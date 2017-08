April 5 (Reuters) - Mera SA:

* Said on Tuesday that it acquired 25 pct stake in 943,800 zlotys ($237,118) Teliani Valley Polska SA

* Teliani Valley Polska operates in import and export of wines from Chile, Georgia and Moldova

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9803 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)