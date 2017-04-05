FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mondo TV Iberoamerica closes collaboration deal with TV Azteca
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 5:35 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Mondo TV Iberoamerica closes collaboration deal with TV Azteca

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Mondo TV Iberoamerica SA:

* Said on Tuesday it had closed a global agreement with TV Azteca for the broadcast of all series of its library in Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras

* The deal provides for the transfer of broadcast rights on open TV, on the newly released A + channel, of the entire Mondo TV animation library in addition to the first season of the series Heidi, launched on March 13 on pay-TV channel Nickelodeon Latinoamerica

* The portfolio of animated series includes Sissi The Young Empress, The Treasure Island, Angel's Friends, The Drakers, Gormiti and Dinofroz

Source text: bit.ly/2o1mzrl

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

