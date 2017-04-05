FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek withdraws from CCBA stake purchase transaction
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
April 5, 2017 / 5:45 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek withdraws from CCBA stake purchase transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Icecek A.S.:

* Said on Tuesday that it completed evaluation to buy stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) from The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC)

* Concluded that other future regional opportunities would potentially be a better strategic fit for the company

* To continue to engage with TCCC to identify appropriate territorial expansion opportunities in other geographies but will not be submitting an offer for CCBA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

