BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek withdraws from CCBA stake purchase transaction

April 5 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Icecek A.S.:

* Said on Tuesday that it completed evaluation to buy stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) from The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC)

* Concluded that other future regional opportunities would potentially be a better strategic fit for the company

* To continue to engage with TCCC to identify appropriate territorial expansion opportunities in other geographies but will not be submitting an offer for CCBA

