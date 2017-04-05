BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek withdraws from CCBA stake purchase transaction

April 5 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Icecek A.S.:
* Said on Tuesday that it completed evaluation to buy stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) from The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC)
* Concluded that other future regional opportunities would potentially be a better strategic fit for the company
* To continue to engage with TCCC to identify appropriate territorial expansion opportunities in other geographies but will not be submitting an offer for CCBA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)