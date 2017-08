April 5(Reuters) - Azimut Holding SpA:

* Reported on Tuesday that it expects Q1 consolidated net profits between 57 million euros ($60.82 million) and 67 million euros

* Expects consolidated revenues between 198 million euros and 215 million euros

* Expects net inflows, on a consolidated basis, to surpass 1.7 billion euros during Q1, excluding the net inflows realized in March from the overseas business

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)