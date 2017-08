April 5(Reuters) - Azimut Holding SpA:

* Reported on Tuesday it approved the invitation to the holders of its “€250,000,000 2.125 per cent. Subordinated Convertible Bonds due 2020” issued in Nov. 2013 to tender their bonds for purchase by the company through a reverse bookbuilding process

* J.P. Morgan Securities plc and Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking act as joint dealer managers for the Buy Back

