April 5(Reuters) - Banca Mediolanum SpA:

* Reported on Tuesday that regarding the agreement for sale of 50 pct of Banca Esperia SpA to Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA, there was completed transfer of shares and the payment of 141 million euros ($150.45 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9372 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)