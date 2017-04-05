FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2017 / 9:36 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Best Union: newco Ticket Holding's unit launches takeover bid on co's share capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5(Reuters) - Best Union Company SpA:

* Said on Tuesday that newco Ticket Holding acquired a 75.4 pct stake in co's share capital

* On Dec. 28, 2016, co's top shareholders signed an investment agreement with Bravo Capital according to which they would transfer their stakes to a newco

* Ticket Holding's wholly owned unit, Time for Ticket, will launch a mandatory takeover bid on co's share capital at the price of 3.00 euros ($3.20) per share

* The aim of the takeover bid is the delisting of Best Union

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9369 euros) ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

