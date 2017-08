April 5 (Reuters) - ORASOLV AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY HAD THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BUSINESS FROM DENTIST JACQUELINE RASIC WITH ANNUAL SALES OF ABOUT 3 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS

* PURCHASE PRICE IS FINANCED WITH OWN FUNDS

