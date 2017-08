April 5 (Reuters) - Double Bond Pharmaceutical International AB (publ):

* Signed a "Memorandum of Understanding" with international partner regarding a possible licensing agreement on development of Temodex

* Hopes to enter into a license agreement for Temodex with this partner at latest during Q3 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2oCrO1S

