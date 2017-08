April 5 (Reuters) - ORTOMA AB:

* PLAN TO ENSURE SHORT AND LONG-TERM FINANCING

* PLANS TO CARRY OUT A RIGHTS ISSUE IN Q2 2017

* COMPANY TOOK OUT A LOAN OF 3 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS FROM SHAREHOLDER PETER MÖLLER VIA COMPANY

* ASSESSES THAT EXISTING WORKING CAPITAL IS NOT ENOUGH TO FOLLOW ITS BUSINESS PLAN OVER THE NEXT TWELVE MONTHS

