April 5 (Reuters) - PLAYHIPPO AB:

* SAYS HAS SIGNED A "NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER", NON-BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TWO NORDIC CASINO BRANDS

* PURCHASE PRICE IN THE "NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER" SIGNED IS TO BE PAID IN NEWLY ISSUED SHARES

* GOAL IS TO COMPLETE THE ACQUISITION IN Q2

Source text: bit.ly/2nDLQV4

