April 5 (Reuters) - TOURN INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL), NEW EQUITY VENTURE INTERNATIONAL AB:

* TOURN AND NEW EQUITY VENTURE FORMED A JOINT VENTURE WITH WORKING NAME COOPY

* THE COMPANY EMPLOYS JOSEFINE ABRAHAMSSON AS THE COMPANY'S CEO

* GOAL IS THAT COOPY'S FIRST PLATFORM WILL BE LAUNCHED IN APRIL 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2oIl9jH

