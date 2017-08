April 5(Reuters) - Delta Bank AO:

* Says that on April 3 Standard & Poor's (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed its 'D/D' long-and short-term issuer credit ratings on Delta Bank

* At the same time S&P affirmed the 'D' Kazakhstan national-scale rating on the bank

* S&P says the affirmation of the ratings reflects Delta Bank's failure to repay some term deposits that were due in February and March 2017

